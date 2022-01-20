American star of stage and screen John Malkovich was refused access to a hotel in Venice on account of his vaccination pass having expired.

According to Italian media reports on Wednesday, the 68-year-old 'Dangerous Liaisons' star was denied access to a suite he had booked at the famous Hotel Danieli, a stone's throw from Piazza San Marco.

Local newspaper Il Gazzettino reported that Malkovich, who was in the City of the Doges for two days filming the American series 'Ripley', had to settle for an apartment and give up the luxury suite he had reserved.

Contacted by AFP, the hotel declined to comment, citing respect for privacy. The Italian agency ANSA confirmed the information citing sources within the production.

In Italy, a valid vaccination pass, which is obtained at the end of a complete vaccination cycle or post-COVID recovery in the previous six months, is essential to access hotels and restaurants as well as public transport.