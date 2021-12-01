Paris' 'Banquet': A festive marriage between science and gastronomy

A new exhibition at the Cité des Sciences et de L’Industrie museum in Paris explores all facets of taste, through a scientific approach to food.

‘Banquet’ is developed by physical chemist Raphaël Haumont and Michelin-starred chef Thierry Marx.

Curator of the exhibition, Vincent Blech, says that they wanted it to be "a festive marriage between science and gastronomy, and ultimately an exhibition that would delight the taste buds as much as the neurons."

Interactive games and culinary tips

Organised into three parts (the kitchen, the appetiser and the banquet table), this interactive exhibition hopes to surprise, fascinate and immerse its visitors.

Along the way, visitors can expect to learn culinary tips and tricks from cooking experts. Throughout there are interactive games, quizzes and quirky flavours and aromas to experience.

The exhibition is open at the Cité des Sciences et de L’Industrie until 7th August 2022.

Check out the video above to see a glimpse of the exhibition for yourself.