Families of the a number of victims who died during the Astroworld tragedy have turned down Travis Scott's offer to pay for their loved ones’ funeral costs.

Attorneys representing the victims confirmed they received a letter from headliner Scott’s legal team in which the offer was made.

Robert Hilliard – representing 9-year-old victim Ezra Blount's father, Treston – released a response saying that while he believes Scott feels remorse, Scott must see “that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy.”

“And perhaps one day, once time allows some healing for the victims and acceptance of responsibility by Mr. Scott and others, (the family) and Mr. Scott might meet — as there is also healing in that,” he said.

“For now, Mr. Scott must respect the fact that his pain and his devastation pale to Treston’s, Ezra’s mom, and the other victims.”

'A cheque from Travis Scott is not going to relieve the pain and suffering'

Scott is yet to make a public appearance since investigations commenced AP Photo

Ezra was the youngest person to die from injuries suffered during Scott's concert at the sold-out festival on November 5 that was attended by 50,000 people.

The others who died ranged in age from 14 to 27. Some 300 people were treated at the festival site and 13 were hospitalised.

At present, the sum of lawsuits against Scott and the organisers of the festival amount to $2 billion.

Michael Lyons, an attorney for the family of 27-year-old Mirza 'Danish' Baig, said he viewed the offer to pay for funeral costs partly as a public relations ploy by Scott to “soften people up” in the court of public opinion. Baig’s family declined the offer.

“Sadly, for my clients, a cheque from Travis Scott (...) is not going to relieve the pain and suffering that they presently are experiencing,” Lyons said.

“I think it will only make it worse.”

Richard Mithoff, an attorney for the family of 14-year-old John Hilgert, also declined Scott’s offer.

Other families are still considering Scott's offer

Tributes and memorials have been in place across the country since the festival fell into disarray AP Photo

Valerie Cortinas Fisher, a lawyer for the family of 23-year-old Rodolfo 'Rudy' Peña, said her clients are grieving and have yet to consider Scott’s proposal.

Peña’s family traveled to Houston on Monday to visit a memorial site near where the concert was held.

Maria de los Angeles Peña, Rodolfo Peña’s mother, remembered her son a joyful person who loved life and was a good student.

“I want to say to the world, take care of your children, pray for them, watch where they go, and Travis Scott, God bless him. How there is earthly law, there is also divine law," she said.

Tony Buzbee, who is representing the family of 21-year-old Axel Acosta Avila, said in an email Tuesday he had received a voicemail from a lawyer who was not Petrocelli making an offer for funeral expenses.

“The offer made didn’t warrant a response,” Buzbee said.

Attorneys for the families of others who died at the festival did not immediately return emails or calls seeking comment.

Scott and the event organisers are the focus of a criminal investigation by Houston police. No timetable has been set for when the investigation would be completed.