‘Serenity and Delight’ at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall in St. Petersburg spotlights works by more than 100 Russian artists, including Karl Bryullov, Ivan Shishkin and Arkhip Kuindzhi.

The idea is to create an atmosphere of serenity. The architecture of the gallery, designed by Agnia Sterligova, also contributes to the soft and relaxing atmosphere.

The exhibition is accompanied by a tranquil soundtrack, composed specially by pianist Anton Batagov.

Perhaps the most soothing of all are the swings that visitors can ride on - suspended from clouds created in the ceiling.

According to the Director of the Manezh, Pavel Prigara, the swings represent ‘an image from our childhood, it is in many ways about a feeling of lightness and freedom’.

Artworks come from the collections of 39 leading Russian and international museums.

The project is designed to revive interest in a bygone era and underline the link between modern and classical art.

Paintings await in one of the Manezh's galleries Courtesy of Manezh Exhibition Hall

Exhibition curator, Semyon Mikhailovsky, explains that ‘Serenity and Delight’, is an ‘idyllic story of art that never made it to the era of total transformation’.

“There will be no battles at the exhibition, no heart-wrenching dramas, intense passions, heightened emotions, or alarming mysticism," he notes.

The Manezh are hosting the ‘Serenity and Delight’ project until January 30 2022.

Check out the video above to view the exhibition for yourself.