Standing out in today’s noisy world is getting tougher for businesses large and small, but artificial intelligence is ushering in a new type of marketing to pull in potential customers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Personalisation and hyper-personalisation are trends already being jumped on by consumer-facing companies. But marketers working in the B2B sector are also increasingly recognising its value, with ‘relevancy’ now a buzz word in creative communication circles.

“You want to be surgical,” Sylvain Bloche, International Digital Media and Strategy Director at Dell Technologies, told Euronews Business at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

“We use AI across various forms within B2B marketing.

“One is about signals and data capture. Once you've captured more and more of these signals that media marketing is enabling, it's about getting the value out of it.

“It's about leveraging machine learning and AI to develop models for us to be extremely targeted and very relevant in our messages [...] so you can serve the right amount of content to the right folks at the right moment in time in their customer journey.”

Getting more bang for your bucks

AI is driving transformation at an unprecedented pace in business, with the aim of boosting productivity and accelerating innovation.

In marketing, the business case is clear for Bloche, who says it can help deliver “much bigger and better ROI (return on investment).”

“In B2B, IT decision makers and CIOs (chief information officers), when they work on key projects, they need relevant information. So, it's about relevance. [For Dell], it's about being reachable at the right moment in time. And yes, I think [AI is] going to be a solution for that,” he said.

Keeping computer technology in pace

Technology companies like Dell are not only leveraging the power of AI in their marketing, but also in the products they’re bringing to the market. PCs and laptops, for example, have been given an AI makeover.

“The speed of and the acceleration of the [processor] that you have in your machine is fantastic. So, it enables you to save a lot of battery,” said Bloche.

“It also enables some basic tasks to be way simpler. You can literally ask your machine to do something for you. You're going to get it done. And the good news is it's in a secure edge environment. You have that AI at your fingertips.”

Dell's Sylvain Bloche speaks to Euronews Business at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity Euronews

AI: a new ‘industrial revolution’

When it comes to the next level of AI, Bloche predicts it’s going to be everywhere, in everything we do.

“We are living the new revolution, industrial revolution. When you look at the amount of availability of data and the speed of AI applications, I think AI will be like the internet is for us now,” he said.

“AI everywhere is, kind of, where we're heading.”

Watch the video above to see more from the interview with Dell.

You can see more content from Cannes Lions here.