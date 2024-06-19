Fuelled by conflict and emergencies, UNICEF’s work to protect the rights of children around the world is in constant demand. But key to its own survival are public sector partnerships.

United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) works in some of the world’s toughest places, from Yemen, Sudan and South Sudan to Ukraine and Gaza. Supporting around 10 million people right now, it provides development and humanitarian assistance, as well as quick action response to crises and natural disasters.

Though we all know charities rely on donations to raise funds, partnerships with the private sector make a huge difference. And they’re not the only ones to benefit.

A ‘unique time’ in history

Around a third of UNICEF’s resources currently come from the private sector. Companies, philanthropists and foundations are all lending their support.

“We are in a unique time in world history,” Jorge Olague, Global Head of Private Sector Resource Mobilisation Partnerships, told Euronews Business at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.

“People are taking clear positions, our support is going up. In the private sector, people are more generous than ever. I think people are tired of all the bad news and they want to be part of the good news.”

UNICEF's Global Head of Private Sector Resource Mobilisation Partnership, Jorge Olague spoke to Euronews at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2024 Euronews

But growing partnerships is not only about attracting more funding, it’s also about attracting fresh thinking and new ways of working.

Olague cited a new learning passport as an example, which helps children to continue their studies in their home curricula when they become refugees. He also said the agency now has new ways of developing and distributing vaccines.

Taking a stance on global issues is good for business

Today’s private sector involvement is not only being driven by company values, but also a wave of social demands, according to UNICEF. Businesses face mounting pressure from all corners to set out where they stand on some of today’s pressing global issues.

Olague says that demand is coming from employees, current or future, customers and their stakeholders.

“Doing well, by doing good, is being proven. We’re seeing companies that are proving their purpose are doing better. They are attracting and retaining the most interesting employees and colleagues,” he explained.

“They are better valued by their customers, they are able to secure funding through investors. So, it’s actually good news. We don’t have to choose between the bottom line and social responsibility. You can keep both sides at the same time.”

