By Euronews with AP

Midfielder Thiago Almada's watch was among the items taken as the delegation filed a police complaint in Lyon.

Men's football pan-American champions Argentina had a tough Wednesday at the Paris Olympics as they lost 2-1 to Morocco and suffered a robbery at their training camp.

The Argentina delegation filed a police complaint in Lyon, the prosecutor’s office of nearby Saint-Étienne said on Thursday.

“They went into training and robbed us, in the Olympic Games,” said head coach Javier Mascherano. “We didn’t want to say anything after training, I don’t think it helps anything. But obviously it's a bit disagreeable that these kinds of things happen.”

Mascherano said midfielder Thiago Almada's watch was among the items taken.

It has been a troubled start to the Olympics for Argentina, which took gold in 2004 and 2008.

The game in Saint-Étienne was suspended for nearly two hours after Morocco fans stormed the pitch and threw bottles to protest an equaliser goal from Cristian Medina in the 16th minute of added time, which was then ruled offside.

The game eventually resumed after fans were told to leave Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

Morocco held on as they played out the final three minutes.

Argentina's press defined what happened during the game as "ridiculous" and "a scandal". Mascherano deemed it "a circus".

The country's football federation issued a formal protest Wednesday to the world governing body FIFA and said would do “what is necessary” to guarantee the safety of players.

“What happened on the field was a scandal. This isn’t a neighbourhood tournament, these are the Olympic Games,” Argentina coach Javier Mascherano said.

Paris organisers said they were trying to “understand the causes and identify appropriate actions" after the match in Saint-Etienne. Argentina's football federation said it issued a formal protest on Wednesday to FIFA and would do “what is necessary” to guarantee the safety of players.

“Having to wait almost two hours in the dressing room, after Morocco fans entering the pitch, the violence that the Argentina delegation suffered, our players having to warm up again and continue to play a match that should have been suspended by the main referee, is really something that makes no sense and that goes against the competition rules,” Argentina Football Association president Claudio Tapia said.