Paris Olympics day one summary and scores. Argentina-Morocco football game suspended for nearly two hours amid pitch invasions, as Israel's national anthem jeered loudly before Mali clash in Paris.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games opened with a surprising 2-1 victory by Morocco's men's football team against pan-American champions Argentina, in Saint-Étienne, in a chaotic game that was suspended for nearly two hours after multiple individuals stormed the pitch.

Another stunning result came from Bordeaux, where Japan thrashed Paraguay 5-0, while France pleased the home crowds with a comfortable 3-0 win over the US.

The hosts got off to a less sparkling start in men's rugby sevens, as they beat Uruguay 19 to 12 but tied with the US 12-12.

Tokyo 2020 gold medallists Fiji defeated the US too, 38-12, as well as Uruguay, 40-12, while Ireland overcame reigning world champions South Africa 10 to 5, who also lost to New Zealand 17-5.

Full football and rugby scores below.

Israel's national anthem loudly jeered before football clash against Mali

Israel's national anthem was loudly jeered before the kick-off of their opening Olympic game against Mali at Paris Parc des Princes in Paris on Wednesday.

The game began with a massive security presence outside the stadium amid an increasingly strained international climate that has France's safety efforts squarely in the spotlight.

The Israeli team arrived under a heavy police escort, with motorbike riders at the front and about a dozen riot police vans following behind.

Armed police officers patrolled the Parc des Princes stadium, although the atmosphere outside the venue was calmer.

Mali fans sang proudly when their anthem was played first. When it came to Israel's anthem, boos and whistles immediately rang out. The stadium speaker system playing the anthems then got notably louder in what seemed like an effort to drown out the jeers.

Once play began, Israeli players were booed each time they touched the ball. Security officials intervened in what appeared to be a heated argument between some fans.

Several fans on the Mali stands were holding Palestinian flags.

Israel's and Mali's lineups before the men's football game at Paris' Parc des Princes AP/Aurelien Morissard

Football fans holding Palestinian flags during the Israel-Mali game AP/Aurelien Morissard

Morocco stun pan-American champions Argentina following nearly two-hour game suspension

Morocco secured a wild 2-1 win over Argentina at the start of the Olympic men's football tournament on Wednesday - but not before furious fans invaded the pitch to protest what appeared to be an equaliser in the 16th-minute of stoppage time.

Objects were thrown onto the field and security had to restrain fans, causing the game in Saint-Etienne to be suspended for nearly two hours and the crowd being told to leave the stadium.

The goal was eventually ruled offside just before play resumed, sparking celebrations from Morocco players as the final minutes concluded.

Stewards catch pitch invaders during the men's Group B match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium in Saint-Étienne AP/Silvia Izquierdo

It was a chaotic and dramatic start to the tournament after Argentina, which won gold medals at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics, and are viewed as the favourites in France, mounted a comeback after going 2-0 down on goals from Soufiane Rahimi.

Giuliano Simeone struck in the 68th minute and Argentina peppered Morocco goalkeeper Munir El Kajoui with shots before Medina’s header from close range appeared to tie it.

That caused outrage from Morocco fans, who rushed the field, while others threw trash, and the game was officially put on hold.

Rahimi had put Morocco ahead in first-half stoppage time, then converted on a penalty kick in the 49th, which proved to be the decisive goal against an Argentina team that included four members of the squad that won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Hosts France off to good start in football

Stunning goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Michael Olise helped France to a 3-0 victory over the United States. Loic Bade added the third with a late header to seal a win that had looked in doubt until former Arsenal striker Lacazette struck with a long-range effort in the 61st minute in Marseille.

The host nation had to ride their luck against an American team that saw a shot from Djordje Mihailovic hit the crossbar when the game was still goalless. Lacazette’s goal came almost immediately after.

Paris Olympics day 1 results

Men's Football, group stage

Argentina 1-2 Morocco

Uzbekistan 1-2 Spain

Guinea-New 1-2 Zealand

Egypt 0-0 Dominican Republic

Iraq 2-1 Ukraine

Japan 5-0 Paraguay

France 3-0 US

Mali 1-1 Israel

Rugby sevens, men's pool

