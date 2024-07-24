How artificial intelligence is being used in education, art and autonomous vehicles in Qatar

As technology continues to evolve, Qatar 365 takes a look at how artificial intelligence is being used in the classroom and on the roads. We also meet world renowned NFT artist Amrita Sethi, who explains how non-fungible tokens have revolutionised and democratised art.

ADVERTISEMENT

Technology has become a key tool in everyday life, in work, in play and in leisure. In this episode, Qatar 365 explores the ways Qatar is utilising the ever-changing nature of technology to shape a future that is both sustainable and safe. Aadel Haleem visited three universities within Qatar’s Education City to look at how institutes of higher learning are making artificial intelligence a part of their syllabus. From Northwestern University Qatar to Georgetown University Qatar to Carnegie Mellon University Qatar, the consensus is clear – artificial intelligence in education is here to stay, and the only way to keep up is to keep learning about the boundaries of new technologies and how to apply them in the most ethical way.

At the crossroads of where technology, art and design meet, is the world of NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, which are unique and versatile Blockchain coded digital assets. First coming into the spotlight in 2014, NFT art has become a way for artists to express themselves and spread their masterpieces without having to be tied to a physical space or an art gallery. Laila Humairah met Amrita Sethi, a renowned NFT artist, who shared her thoughts on how NFTs have revolutionised and democratised art, and how it will continue to disrupt consumer trends.

Finally, Laila Humairah took a ride on an autonomous bus currently being tested by Qatar’s Mowasalat. The fully electric, driverless bus is run by an AI programme. While it will take a bit of time for the autonomous bus to be rolled out in public, the excitement of seeing a glimpse of the future of mobility in Qatar has been creating a buzz. The government has been developing its electric vehicle infrastructure by gradually introducing more charging stations and foreign EV brands. Most recently, Chinese carmaker BYD and American tech firm Tesla, have been the latest to roll out their latest models.