A train like this can take passengers from Vienna to the Croatian coast in 14 hours, eliminating the need for overnight hotel stops.

Some people prefer the train, including for transporting their car.

The car-carrying train, which involves loading your vehicle onto a train while you travel comfortably in a passenger car, still exists in Austria.

The journey to Croatia from Vienna through Slovenia takes 14 hours and guarantees a much smaller carbon footprint.

"We are from Austria, not far from Vienna, and we are heading to Spilt in Croatia by train," says Brigit Rose, travelling with her husband in a family-size motorcycle.

“It’s not eco-friendly to ride a motorcycle but if you’re riding by train, it’s way better. And I feel less guilty,” she notes.

Is it pricey?

This train departs from the Austrian capital three times a week, but only in the summer. Last year, it transported 2,500 vehicles, four times as many as in 2021.

“It cost us around €800 for three people, with the baby and the car,” said another passenger. But is that too expensive?

“It looks a lot but if you take into account the two-day trip by car and the hotel stays for three? If I must calculate, I’m losing €60, but it’s worth it.”

Travelling by train allows passengers to avoid the risks associated with long road trips, such as fatigue, as instead of driving, travellers can spend a comfortable night in the sleeper car.