To Ukraine's disapproval India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Moscow and quickly embraced Russian President Vladimir Putin, but on Tuesday alluded to Russia's attack on a children's hospital on Monday.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi embraced President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, much to the criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The two leaders met in Moscow on Monday, embracing in a hug which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X was, "a huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts."

On Monday, Russian missiles in Ukraine hit a children's hospital in Kyiv — a move condemned by politicians.

Modi on Tuesday alluded to the bloodshed while speaking about his meeting with Putin, which included over four hours of talks.

“Be it war, a struggle or a terrorist attack, every person who believes in humanity, when there is loss of life, he is pained," the Indian prime minister said. "When innocent children are killed, when we see innocent children dying, then the heart pains. And that pain is very horrible.”

Modi added that the two leaders shared their opinions on Ukraine and listened to one another.

Rescuers, medical staff and volunteers clean up the rubble and search victims after Russian missile hit the country's main children hospital Okhmadit on Monday, July 8, 2024. Anton Shtuka/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

Modi's trip is the first he made to Russia since it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Modi has toed the line between condemning Russia and emphasising a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

Although visiting and embracing the Russian president, he has stayed clear of endorsing his war in Ukraine saying, "a solution is not possible on the battlefield. Between bombs, guns and bullets, a solution and peace talks cannot be successful. And we have to adopt the path of peace only through talks.”

Their partnership has become more complicated as Russia moves closer to China and Moscow becomes increasingly isolated over Ukraine.

Alongside other issues, the two leaders discussed Indian nationals who said they were "misled" into joining the Russian army.

India's federal investigation agency said that it had broken up a network which lured people into Russia under the pretext of giving them jobs and instead sending them into combat in Ukraine.