By Euronews with AP

India's medical workers have begun a countrywide strike to protest the rape and killing of a trainee doctor at a state-run hospital in West Bengal state.

Saturday's strike was called by the Indian Medical Association which said all non-essential services at hospitals would be shut down across the country for 24 hours.

"There is an anger that has been simmering for generations amongst doctors, amongst women, amongst all healthcare workers, of not being treated with respect by the public, media and government not treating us with the dignity that is due to us," said gynaecologist, Doctor Tripti Sharan.

"This rape has shaken our faith in the system."

Medical staff hold candles and walk in a protest rally in Prayagraj against the rape and killing of a trainee doctor, August 17, 2024 Rajesh Kumar Singh/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

The protests to demand a safer working environment have been attended by thousands of people, mostly women.

"There are many demands. The first is safety of women, especially in workplaces. They are not conducive to working women. There are no duty rooms, the safety is questionable," said one unnamed female protester.

On August 9, police discovered the bloodied body of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital’s seminar hall in the eastern city of Kolkata.

A police volunteer working at the hospital has been detained in connection with the crime, but the family of the victim alleges it was a gang rape and more people were involved.

An autopsy confirmed sexual assault.

I have to stress so much for the safety of my juniors. Anything can happen inside a hospital. Doctor Keerti Khaitan Gynaecologist

The case is being probed by federal investigators after state government officers were accused of mishandling the investigation.

"I believe that it is how we are raising our boys, that is what is questionable," said member of the Indian Medical Association, Doctor Shalini Pandey.

"From the grassroots we have to change the mindsets of the people, how they look at a girl when she is walking in the street."

Sexual violence against women is a widespread problem in India.

In 2022, police recorded 31,516 reports of rape, a 20% increase from 2021, according to the National Crime Records Bureau.