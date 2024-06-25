Israel's Supreme Court has ruled that ultra-Orthodox men must be subject to compulsory military service, ending longstanding exemptions and potentially impacting PM Netanyahu’s coalition amid ongoing conflict in Gaza.

ADVERTISEMENT

Israel's Supreme Court has ruled that the military must begin drafting ultra-Orthodox men for compulsory service — a decision that could impact Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition as Israel continues its conflict in Gaza.

The court's unanimous ruling ends the longstanding exemptions granted to ultra-Orthodox men from serving in the armed forces, which have been a point of contention in Israel.

The ruling follows the court striking down a law in 2017 that allowed these exemptions, with repeated delays from the government prolonging the issue.

The court stated that in the absence of specific legislation, the compulsory military service law applies equally to all citizens, including the ultra-Orthodox.

The war in Gaza has led to the mobilisation of many soldiers, with over 600 fatalities among them since October.

Politically influential ultra-Orthodox parties, integral to Netanyahu’s coalition, oppose the change and may leave the coalition if the exemptions end, potentially causing the government to collapse.

Netanyahu has struggled to balance adhering to court rulings with maintaining his coalition, which has a slim majority in parliament.

New recruits to contribute less than 10% of all conscripts

The ultra-Orthodox community views full-time religious study as their contribution to the state and fears that military service could lead to a departure from their strict religious observance.

The court also ruled to maintain the suspension of state subsidies for places of study for ultra-Orthodox men, a decision that could cause increased tensions within the coalition and added pressure on lawmakers from their religious leaders and constituents.

The ultra-Orthodox community could contribute approximately 13,000 men of conscription age each year, which totals less than 10% of those currently enlisted.

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel has called on the government to draft all eligible ultra-Orthodox seminary students immediately, emphasising their legal and moral duty in light of the security demands.