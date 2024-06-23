EventsEventsPodcasts
Anti-war protesters in Israel demand the government resigns

People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages, June 22nd 2024
People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages, June 22nd 2024 Copyright Leo Correa/Copyright 2024 The AP All rights reserved
Copyright Leo Correa/Copyright 2024 The AP All rights reserved
By Daniel Bellamy with AP
The protesters are angry as many of the hostages who were taken to Gaza are still captive and some of them are presumed dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scuffles broke out on Saturday between police and protesters in Tel Aviv demanding the resignation of the Israeli government.

Officers were seen pushing and carrying protesters away during the demonstration.

A fire was also lit at the protest.

Anger across Israel has been growing at the government's handling of the war in Gaza and the hostage crisis.

Saturday's protest happened after at least 39 people were killed by Israeli strikes across northern Gaza, according to Palestinian and hospital officials.

The Israel-Hamas war erupted on Oct. 7. when Hamas militants who stormed southern Israel killed about 1,200 people and took some 250 others hostage.

It's not known how many of the hostages who were taken to Gaza are still alive, although the government estimate it is around 80, and another 40 or so are feared to have died.

Israel has responded by bombarding and invading the enclave, killing more than 37,400 Palestinians there according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in its count.

Most of them were women and children.

