EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest

Trending

Latest stories

Europe

Categories

Programmes

Featured

World

Categories

Programmes

Featured

EU Policy
Business

Categories

Programmes

Euroviews
Next

Categories

Programmes

Green

Categories

Programmes

Health

Categories

Programmes

Culture

Categories

Programmes

Travel

Categories

Programmes

Videos
More

Special coverage

Partner content

EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader

Find Us

ADVERTISEMENT

German police shoot man armed with an axe in Hamburg

Police cordon off an area near the Reeperbahn in Hamburg, Germany, Sunday, June 16, 2024.
Police cordon off an area near the Reeperbahn in Hamburg, Germany, Sunday, June 16, 2024. Copyright Steven Hutchings/(c) Copyright 2024, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten
Copyright Steven Hutchings/(c) Copyright 2024, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten
By Daniel Bellamy with AP
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

German police said on Sunday they shot and wounded a man who was threatening them with an axe and a firebomb in the northern city of Hamburg.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shooting came hours before the city was to host a match in the Euro 2024 soccer tournament.

The man was receiving medical treatment, Hamburg police said in a post on X, without providing further details.

The incident occurred in the downtown St. Pauli area of the city, which German media said was thronged with thousands of fans ahead of Sunday’s match between the Netherlands and Poland.

Videos posted from Hamburg showed part of the police response.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Germany prepares massive police effort to combat hooligans at Euro 2024

'Dangerous situation': Police shoot woman in German hospital

‘Sex noises’ interrupt Euro 2024 draw ceremony in German concert hall

Hamburg Police Germany