Building collapse on Mallorca beach kills at least four and injures 16

At least four people have been killed and about 16 people injured after a building collapsed on a Mallorca beachfront on Thursday.

Emergency services said that some 16 people have been injured, seven of which were in very serious condition. They were taken to local hospitals.

The accident occurred in the city of Palma de Mallorca, on the Mediterranean island popular with tourists.

Spanish news agency EFE and other media said the building housed a restaurant called “Medusa Beach Club” located near the beach.

Public television for the Balearic Islands, IB3, reported that people were dancing on a terrace that collapsed onto another floor underneath.

No cause has been given for the collapse of the building.

Emergency services are continuing to search the site and attend to the wounded.