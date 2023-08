Winds reached a top speed of 120 km/h on the island, the Spanish Meteorology Agency reported.

Footage of the storm showed strong winds and rain, furniture being blown from a balcony, and felled trees that damaged cars as they landed.

Separately, the moorings of the cruise liner ‘Britannia’ broke, and it collided with an oil tanker in Palma harbour causing damage to both vessels and leaving six people slightly injured.

Watch Euronews' no comment in the video player above.