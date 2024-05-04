Russia adds Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on its wanted list

By Euronews with AP

Ukraine’s foreign ministry dismissed Zelenskyy’s inclusion on the list and said it is seen as evidence of Russia's desperation.

Russia has put Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on its wanted list, Russian state media reported Saturday, citing the interior ministry’s database.

As of Saturday afternoon, Zelenskyy and his predecessor, Petro Poroshenko are featured on the ministry's list of people wanted on unspecified criminal charges. The commander of Ukraine's ground forces, General Oleksandr Pavlyuk, is also on the list.

Russian officials did not immediately clarify the allegations against the Ukrainian officials.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry dismissed in an online statement the reports of Zelenskyy’s inclusion on the list. He said it is evidence of “the desperation of the Russian state machine and propaganda.”

Russia's wanted list also includes officials and lawmakers from NATO countries. Among them is Kaja Kallas, the prime minister of Estonia, who has fiercely advocated for increased military aid to Kyiv and stronger sanctions against Moscow.

Russian officials in February said that Kallas is wanted because of Tallinn’s efforts to remove Soviet-era monuments to Red Army soldiers in the Baltic nation, in a belated purge of what many consider symbols of past oppression.

Also on Russia’s list are cabinet ministers from Estonia and Lithuania, as well as the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor who last year prepared a warrant for President Vladimir Putin on war crimes charges.