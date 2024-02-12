EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Two Spanish police officers killed after suspected drug boat smashed into their patrol craft

Two Spanish police officers died in a crash with a suspected drug boat on Friday.
By Euronews with AP
The incident took place late on Friday in the southern port of Barbate.

Two Spanish police officers were killed late on Friday after a speedboat suspected of belonging to drug smugglers smashed into their patrol craft, according to Spain’s Civil Guard.

The incident occurred when the Civil Guard craft was tasked with identifying speedboats spotted in the southern port of Barbate. Video footage showed how one speedboat slammed into the patrol craft in the port’s waters.

The deaths of the two officers were confirmed by the country’s Civil Guard on Saturday, who said that eight suspects were arrested in connection to the deadly crash. Another two officers from the six-member crew were hurt, the Civil Guard said.

Spain’s coast near the Strait of Gibraltar is a hotspot for drug smuggling from Morocco into Europe.

