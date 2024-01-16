By Euronews with Associated Press

The latest developments from the Israel Hamas war.

Fire exchanged along Israel-Egypt border

Israel said one of its troops was “slightly injured” in gunfire along the country’s border with Egypt, which Cairo attributed to drug smuggling.

One person in Egypt was killed.

The Israeli military said late on Monday the fighting happened near the Nitzana border crossing with Egypt on the Sinai Peninsula.

There were 20 armed suspects, it detailed.

The Israelis and the suspects exchanged fire, with Israel saying “hits were identified” among the suspects. It did not elaborate further.

The Israeli soldier who was hit “was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and her family has been informed,” the military said.

An Egyptian military statement on Tuesday described the suspects involved as trying to smuggle drugs. It said one person was killed and six people were arrested afterwards.

Egypt and Israel have had a peace deal since 1979, but Israel’s monthslong war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip has strained ties.

Gaza offensive will soon be scaled back - Israeli minister

Israel’s defence minister has said his country's intense military offensive in southern Gaza will soon be scaled back

He ruled out a ceasefire, however.

At a news conference Monday, Yoav Gallant said Israel recently ended its ground operation in northern Gaza after taking control of the area. He said he expected similar results in the south as well.

“It will end soon,” he said. “In both places we will reach the moment for the next stage.”

The statement comes a day after the White House called on Israel to curtail its offensive.

Gallant gave no details on timing and said Israel is still targeting Hamas’ leaders. He called them the “head of the snake” and said they are believed to be hiding in Khan Younis, the southern city where the offensive has been focused in recent weeks.

Gallant also ruled out a ceasefire, saying military pressure is the only way to win the release of the more than 100 hostages still in Hamas captivity.

“Only from a position of strength can we ensure the release of hostages,” he said.

Starvation and disease loom in Gaza, warns UN chief

The UN secretary-general has warned Gaza faces “the long shadow of starvation” and is at risk of disease outbreaks because of obstacles to aid.

Antonio Guterres did not mention Israel by name in his remarks Monday, but blamed the inability to meet Gaza’s growing humanitarian needs on widespread bombardment, barriers to entering the territory and restrictions on distribution inside of it – all under Israel’s control.

He said he was “deeply troubled by the clear violation of international humanitarian law that we are witnessing.”

Israeli officials have denied hindering aid delivery, saying the UN needs to provide more workers and trucks.

But Guterres said the UN and its partners “cannot effectively deliver humanitarian aid while Gaza is under such heavy, widespread and unrelenting bombardment.”

He pointed to the deaths of 152 UN staffers in Gaza since the start of the war, “the largest single loss of life in the history of our organisation.”

He called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the release of all hostages captured by Hamas in its 7 Oct assault on southern Israel.