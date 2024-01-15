By Euronews

At least one woman in her 70s has died and dozens were injured in a ramming and stabbing attack in the Israeli city of Ranaana, to the north of Tel Aviv, on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

At least one woman has died and 18 injured in a ramming and stabbing attack in the Israeli city of Ra'anana, to the north of Tel Aviv, on Monday.

Medical officials from Meir Hospital announced that a critically injured woman in her 70s who had been taken to the medical centre following the attack had succumbed to her wounds.

The incident was described as a "suspected terrorist ramming attack" where the suspect changed vehicles three times. According to Israeli police, the suspect arrested was a Palestinian man from the West Bank city of Hebron, as reported by The Times of Israel.

A second person, a man who's believed to be a relative of the first suspect, was also arrested. The two, according to the Israeli newspaper, were working in the industrial zone in Ra'anana and were in Israel illegally.

Israeli police are not ruling out the involvement of other suspects in the Monday attack.

This is a developing story and our journalists are working to provide updates as soon as they become available.