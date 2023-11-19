NewsWorldGaza Israel-Hamas war: Pictures of the week A Palestinian boy stands among the destruction after Israeli strikes on Rafah, Gaza Strip - Copyright Hatem Ali/The AP By Saskia O'Donoghue Published on 19/11/2023 - 11:28 Share this articleCommentsShare this articleFacebookTwitterFlipboardSendRedditMessengerLinkedinVK A selection of some of the most impactful pictures as the Israel-Hamas conflict continues. View Gallery12 PhotosShare this articleComments You might also like Israel-Hamas war: Critically ill patients stranded in 'death zone' Gaza hospital as strikes continue Protests across the Middle East and Europe demand an end to the war Israel-Hamas war: Scores killed in school and refugee camp strikes as ceasefire calls rebuffed This week in pictures Israel The Gaza Strip Gaza attack Benjamin Netanyahu Israel Hamas war