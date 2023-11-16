Pedro Sánchez officially elected as Spanish Prime Minister

By Euronews

Spanish deputies voted in Sánchez for a second term by 179 votes to 171. Only right-wing opposition lawmakers voted against him.

Socialist leader Pedro Sánchez was re-elected as Spain’s prime minister in a parliamentary vote on Thursday, winning another term in office after a snap election in the summer proved inconclusive.

The vote allowed Sánchez to form a new minority leftist coalition government after his party - the Spanish Socialist Workers’ party (PSOE) - was narrowly defeated by the centre-right People’s party (PP) on 23 July.

The PP proved unable to form a government with the support of Vox and other far-right groups.

Sánchez celebrates with party members after he was chosen by a majority of legislators to form a new government after a parliamentary vote on Thursday. AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Sánchez won an absolute majority in the Spanish parliament, obtaining the backing of 179 lawmakers in the 350-seat chamber. The only opposition came from right-wing MPs. The Spanish leader’s victory was ensured by the controversial backing of six smaller regional parties, including Catalan separatists and Basque nationalists.

A recent amnesty deal offered by Sánchez for Catalonia’s separatists who broke the law during the region’s failed 2017 secession attempt led to days of heated debates among party leaders in Parliaments, but proved fundamental for the Socialist leader’s election.

Spain’s judiciary has criticised the proposed amnesty, which is currently being reviewed by the European Union.

Sánchez will form a coalition government with the left-wing Sumar (Joining Forces) party.