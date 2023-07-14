By Euronews with AP

France celebrates its Bastille Day with a tribute to India and an increased police presence to deter protests after the fatal police shooting of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk.

France celebrated its national holiday Friday with whizzing warplanes and a grand Bastille Day parade in Paris — and with more than 100,000 police deployed around the country to prevent a new outbreak of unrest in underprivileged neighbourhoods.

This year, the celebrations marking the start of the French Revolution on July 14, 1789, came in the wake of the nation’s most serious rioting in nearly 20 years, following the fatal police shooting of a teenager with North African roots that laid bare anger over entrenched inequality and racial discrimination.

Fighter jets and military helicopters flew right above the site where 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk was killed last month, in the Paris suburb of Nanterre. The streets were unusually quiet as local residents gathered at Nanterre's Nelson Mandela Square to watch the flyby.

India was the guest of honour at this year’s Bastille Day parade, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi watching alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. About 240 Indian troops led the march down the Champs-Elysees before thousands of French forces, and French-made Indian warplanes joined the aerial display.

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris AP Photo

France often showcases international partners on Bastille Day, and the choice of India comes as France looks to further strengthen cooperation on fighting climate change, military sales and countering China's growing influence in the strategic Indo-Pacific region. But human rights were missing from the vast agenda, despite concerns raised by European lawmakers, rights groups and others.

Russia's war in Ukraine also echoed in this year’s events. Vehicles on display included the Caesar anti-missile batteries that France is providing to Ukraine, and Ukrainian officials were invited to join Macron in the VIP seats.

On the eve of France's national day, Macron gave a posthumous Legion of Honor award to a French journalist killed in Ukraine earlier this year, Arman Soldin of the news agency Agence France-Presse.

The Bastille Day parade included 6,500 people marching, 94 planes and helicopters, 219 ground vehicles, 200 horses and 86 dogs. Festivities are held in towns and cities around France to commemorate the storming of the Bastille prison in 1789 that marked the start of the French Revolution, and to celebrate France’s ideals of ’’liberty, equality and fraternity.”

A demonstrator runs on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, France. AP Photo

But the motto rings hollow for many people living in neglected housing projects who trace their roots to former French colonies and struggle with lack of opportunity and day-to-day racism. These issues came to the fore after Merzouk's killing in Nanterre, during a traffic stop.

The fatal shooting at point-blank range, captured on video, sparked several days of clashes with police, the burning of buildings and vehicles and the looting of stores in cities and towns around France.

Macron hasn't directly addressed the issues raised by the killing of Merzouk, focusing instead on supporting towns that saw damage in rioting. A presidential aide said that the recent violence had “no impact’’ on plans for the Bastille Day parade, but said the celebrations come “at a time when it is necessary to reaffirm national cohesion.”

Because unrest tends to spike every year around Bastille Day and because France remains on edge, the government deployed an exceptional 130,000 police Thursday and Friday. Fireworks were banned in several towns after they had been used to target police in the recent rioting.

Overnight Thursday to Friday, the Interior Ministry reported 97 people arrested in urban violence and 218 cars set alight around the country. That was slightly lower than last year.