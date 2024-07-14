EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

The Olympic torch lights up France's Bastille Day military parade

Col. Thibault Vallette, of the Cadre Noir de Saumur, carries the Olympic torch during the Bastille Day parade Sunday, July 14, 2024 in Paris.
Col. Thibault Vallette, of the Cadre Noir de Saumur, carries the Olympic torch during the Bastille Day parade Sunday, July 14, 2024 in Paris. Copyright Louise Delmotte/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
Copyright Louise Delmotte/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Euronews with AP
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Paris celebrates Bastille day - France's national day - with its annual military parade, and this year it has the Olympic flame to highlight it.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, Paris welcomed a special guest for France’s national holiday - the Olympic flame illuminating the capital’s grand military parade for Bastille Day.

Just 12 days before the French capital hosts the 2024 summer Olympic Games, the torch relay gathered thousands of soldiers, sailors, rescuers, and medics marching in Paris beneath the Patrouille de France flyover.

The parade concluded with the arrival of the flame, escorted by horseback riders, 25 torchbearers, and cadets dressed in the five Olympic colours, forming the shapes of the five interlocking Olympic rings.

The first torchbearer, Colonel Thibault Vallette, an equestrian gold medalist from the 2016 Rio Olympics, passed the flame to a group of young athletes.

Youths carry the Olympic torch during the Bastille Day parade Sunday, July 14, 2024 in Paris.
Youths carry the Olympic torch during the Bastille Day parade Sunday, July 14, 2024 in Paris. Louise Delmotte/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
The jets of the Patrouille de France fly over the Arc de Triomphe during the Bastille Day parade, Sunday, July 14, 2024 in Paris.
The jets of the Patrouille de France fly over the Arc de Triomphe during the Bastille Day parade, Sunday, July 14, 2024 in Paris.Michel Euler/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.

Traditionally, the parade travels from the Arc de Triomphe to the Concorde plaza, where France’s last king and queen were beheaded.

This year, however, Concorde has been transformed into a large Olympic venue for breakdancing, skateboarding, and BMX, so the parade route shifted to the Bois de Boulogne park on the city’s edge.

Following its Bastille Day appearance, the torch relay will pass by Notre Dame Cathedral, the historic Sorbonne University, and the Louvre Museum before heading to other Paris landmarks on Monday.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

France celebrates Bastille Day with pomp, a tribute to India and extra police to prevent new unrest

Bastille Day: Macron tries to woo India's Modi, despite human rights concerns

Is it safe to travel to France right now? Country bans fireworks ahead of Bastille Day

Olympic torch Paris Olympics Olympic games Paris 2024