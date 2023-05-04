By Euronews with AP

Police and firefighters are investigating a fire which claimed the lives of eight people in the Czech Republic's second largest city, Brno.

Eight people have died in an overnight fire in the second-largest city in the Czech Republic, police said on Thursday.

The fire broke out about two hours after midnight in Brno, located 200 kilometres (125 miles) southeast of Prague.

Police suggested those who died were probably homeless people who were occupying abandoned buildings where a new neighbourhood is expected to be built in the coming years.

The rescuers said they didn't find any injured people. Police and firefighters are investigating the cause of the blaze which could take weeks, they said.

Brno mayor Marketa Vankova called the accident "a big human tragedy" and thanked the firefighters who spent several hours fighting the blaze.

"I am very sorry for everyone who died in the tragic fire in Brno tonight," Prime Minister Petr Fiala tweeted.