Road Trip Day 43 Brno: Czech transport infrastructure 'way behind neighbours'

Euronews is on a road trip to take Europe's pulse ahead of elections later in May. Our correspondents Vincent McAviney and Leszek Kablak have left Austria and are now in the Czech Republic.

The lack of a decent road system is hampering economic development in the country, according to people Euronews spoke to in Brno, Czech Republic's second city.

Since 2000, the Czechs have built only 300 kilometres of new highways, roughly one-fifth of what neighbouring Hungary has managed.

In 2019, only 4km were constructed. An average of 25km per year need to be laid for the country to reach its target for 2050.

