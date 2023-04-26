Two killed, 10 wounded as Russian forces hit Ukrainian museum

By Euronews with AP

A Russian missile hit a museum building in a Ukrainian city on Tuesday, killing at least two people and wounding 10 others, part of a relentless barrage that comes as Ukraine is readying its forces for an expected spring counteroffensive.

Ukrainian officials said the Russian military used S-300 air defense missiles to attack Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, hitting the museum of local history in the city center. The Russian military has repeatedly used S-300s, which Ukraine's air defenses can't intercept, to attack ground targets.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video from the site that showed the ruined building and emergency responders examining the damage.

“The terrorist country is doing everything to destroy us completely," he said.

“Our history, our culture, our people. Killing Ukrainians with absolutely barbaric methods.”

Zelenskyy said that a museum worker was killed, and Kharkiv regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov later reported that the body of another victim was pulled from under the rubble.

Syniehubov added three people were hospitalised and seven received minor injuries.

Kupiansk was captured by Russian forces in the earlier stages of the Russian invasion but was reclaimed by Ukrainian forces in a surprise counteroffensive in September that saw the Russians driven out of broad swaths of the Kharkiv region.