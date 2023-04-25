War in Ukraine: Russia failed to achieve its offensive goals, says ISW

By Euronews

According to the UK defence ministry, Russia’s average casualty rate has probably fallen by around 30% after a period of an exceptionally high death toll between January and March.

It continued that Russia’s losses had probably been reduced because its attempted winter offensive failed to achieve its objectives. Moscow is now focused on preparing for the anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive.

And in Bakhmut, Russian forces have not made any confirmed territorial gains despite continued ground attacks, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

Watch Euronews' report by__correspondent Sasha Vakulina in the video player above to learn more.