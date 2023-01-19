English
Italy

Italian police find another hideout of captured mafia boss Messina Denaro

By Mark Armstrong  with AP
The Italian police have discovered a new hideout of the recently captured Cosa Nostra boss Messina Denaro.

It is another apartment in the Sicilian town of Campobello di Mazara in which there was a hidden room that the local press described as a bunker.

After three decades in hiding, the fugitive Denaro was captured on Monday after going to a hospital to receive treatment for colon cancer.

The boss of the feared Sicilian mafia has been taken to a high-security prison in L'Aquila.

Messina Denaro was tried in his absence and convicted of dozens of murders, including helping to mastermind, along with other Cosa Nostra bosses, a pair of 1992 bombings that killed top anti-Mafia prosecutors.

Those killings led the Italian state to stiffen its crackdown on the Sicilian crime syndicate.

He faces multiple life sentences that he is expected to serve in a maximum security prison and under the particularly restrictive conditions reserved for top organised crime bosses.