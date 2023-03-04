Rosalia Messina Denaro, the sister of a top Sicilian mafia boss, was arrested in Trapani, Italy on Friday, charged with helping her brother run his criminal operations while he was in hiding.

Her brother, top mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, was arrested on January 16 after three decades on the run. He was detained when he sought medical treatment at a private clinic in Sicily.

He was tried in absentia and convicted in 2002 of dozens of murders, including helping to mastermind, along with other Cosa Nostra bosses, a pair of 1992 bombings that killed top anti-Mafia prosecutors.

He faces multiple life sentences that he is expected to serve in a maximum-security prison and under the particularly restrictive conditions reserved for top organised crime bosses.

A doctor at the health clinic reportedly said Denaro is "seriously ill". And he underwent surgery for colon cancer in 2020 and 2022 under a false name, according to leaked medical records published in Italian media.

