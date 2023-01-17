On Monday, a Metropolitan Police officer pleaded guilty to 49 offences including false imprisonment, coersive control sexual assault and 24 counts of rape on 12 women.

Police and prosecutors say David Carrick exploited his position as a Met officer to lure women, then threaten them into staying silent about his sexual attacks.

Jaswant Narwal, Chief Crown Prosecutor condemned his actions.

"Anyone hearing of the 49 counts David Carrick has pleaded guilty to against 12 victims, would agree the sheer magnitude of his offending is horrifying. This is a man who relentlessly belittled, sexually assaulted and raped women. As time went on, the severity of his offending intensified as he became emboldened, thinking he would get away with it."

Carrick served as a police officer for 17 years despite numerous complaints again him. The police force apologised after 9 incidents involving the officer between 2000-2021 became public.

This incident comes on the back of another infamous police officer Wayne Couzens, who, during lockdown, kidnapped, raped and brutally murdered a young woman called Sarah Everard in London.

Carrick was arrested in 2021 after a woman told detectives he had raped her. She came forward after Wayne Couzens got was sentenced to life in prison, the heaviest sentence possible under UK law.

After initial guilty pleas in December, the Metropolitan Police stopped Carrick's salary and launched an accelerated misconduct process. There is a hearing on Tuesday and he is expected to be dismissed.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the case was "one of the most shocking cases involving a serving officer."

Carrick is due to be sentenced next month.

