A police officer has admitted to kidnapping and raping a 33-year-old woman in south London in March this year.

PC Wayne Couzens of the Metropolitan Police appeared in court on Tuesday charged with the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard.

Ms Everard, a marketing executive from Brixton, vanished while walking home from a friend's house in Clapham, south London on March 3.

Her body was found seven days later in a wooded area near Ashford, Kent. PC Couzens was arrested in connection with the incident on the same day.

Appearing at London's Old Bailey court via video-link from Belmarsh Prison, PC Couzens, of Deal, Kent, pleaded guilty to kidnap on March 3 and rape between March 2 and 10.

The court heard that he also accepted responsibility for Ms Everard's death but he did not enter a plea on the charge of murder.

Four members of Ms Everard's family were present at the court as PC Couzens answered the two charges with: "Yes, sir."

The next plea hearing is due to take place on Friday, July 9.