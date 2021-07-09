A British police officer has pleaded guilty to the murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard - a month after also admitting to her kidnap and rape.

PC Wayne Couzens, who was a Metropolitan Police officer, abducted the marketing executive in early March while she was walking home from a friend's house in south London.

Her body was found a week later in a woodland area in Kent and a post-mortem found she had died from compression to the neck.

Everard's disappearance and death - and the involvement of a serving police officer - has become a dominant topic among the British press and public in the following months, prompting many women to discuss common fears for their safety when walking alone at night.

Court case

Couzens was arrested on March 9, the day before his victim's remains were found in the woodland in Kent.

The 48-year-old admitted in June to her kidnap and rape - but was required to wait until Friday to answer to the final charge.

Appearing at the Old Bailey via video link from Belmarsh prison, the parliamentary and diplomatic protection officer pleaded guilty to murder.