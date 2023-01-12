English
Putin removes his top commander in Ukraine after just three months

By Sasha Vakulina
Euronews' Sasha Vakulina explains the latest on the situation in Ukraine
Euronews' Sasha Vakulina explains the latest on the situation in Ukraine

Russian president Vladimir Putin has removed his top commander in Ukraine just three months after he was appointed.

Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov will now take the lead replacing Sergei Surovikin who has overseen recent brutal attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

You can catch up with latest developments of the conflict from our Correspondent Sasha Vakulina by clicking on the video above.