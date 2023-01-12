Putin removes his top commander in Ukraine after just three months

Putin removes his top commander in Ukraine after just three monthsComments
By Sasha Vakulina
Russian president Vladimir Putin has removed his top commander in Ukraine just three months after he was appointed.
Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov will now take the lead replacing Sergei Surovikin who has overseen recent brutal attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
