Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will be sworn in Sunday in the capital Brasilia and assume office for the third time, marking the culmination of a political comeback sure to thrill supporters and enrage opponents in a fiercely polarised nation.

But Lula’s presidency is unlikely to be like his previous two mandates, coming after the tightest presidential race in more than three decades in Brazil and resistance to his taking office by some of his opponents, political analysts say.

Lula defeated far-right President Jair Bolsonaro in October by less than two percentage points. For months, Bolsonaro had sown doubts about Brazil’s electronic vote and his supporters did not accept the loss.

Lula has made it his mission to heal the divided nation. But he will have to do so while navigating more challenging economic conditions than he enjoyed in his first two terms when the global commodities boom proved a windfall for Brazil.

