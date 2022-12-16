Bomb attack on police vehicle in southeastern Turkey injures nine

All nine people on board a police minibus have been injured in a bomb blast in southeastern Turkey.

A remote-controlled device exploded on a major road near Diyarbakir as the armoured police vehicle was driving past on Friday morning, officials said.

The bomb was placed inside a parked car near a market, according to the city governor’s office.

Eight police officers and a civilian were taken to hospitals as a precaution but have since been discharged, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

Five people have been detained in connection with the attack, which occurred in a predominantly Kurdish-populated area of Turkey,

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Last month, a bomb blast in a busy pedestrian street in Istanbul left six people dead and wounded more than 80 others.

Turkey blamed the attack on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and launched a series of strikes on northern Syria. Kurdish militant groups denied involvement.

But the PKK has claimed responsibility for several bomb attacks on official buildings, military bases, and police stations in recent years, particularly in southeastern Turkey.

The group is considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the European Union, and the United States.