Turkish officials say at least three people have been killed after suspected Kurdish missile strikes hit the border town of Karkamis.

Rockets reportedly struck a school and two houses in Gaziantep province, wounding at least 10 others.

Provincial governor Davut Gül claimed that "five mortars/rockets were fired" by alleged Kurdish militants in neighbouring Syria.

A truck near a Turkish-Syria border gate was also damaged by rocket fire, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said a soldier and seven police officers were also wounded overnight in a separate shelling incident near Kilis.

Soylu said Turkey would respond to the attacks “in the strongest way possible”.

The attacks come just days after Turkey launched deadly airstrikes in northern Syria and Iraq, targeting Kurdish militant groups that Ankara has blamed for a deadly bomb attack in Istanbul on 13 November.

At least 31 people were killed in the Turkish strikes, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Turkish authorities say the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and its Syrian affiliate People's Defense Units (YPG) are responsible. Both have denied involvement.

Turkey, the United States, and the European Union all consider the PKK to be a terrorist organisation.