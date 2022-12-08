One woman has died after heavy overnight rain flooded Portugal’s capital Lisbon, the country's civil protection agency said.

The 55-year-old was killed after being trapped by water in her basement in Alges, a spokesperson confirmed. Her husband was rescued.

Intense rainfall washed away cars and flooded streets, buildings, and public transport stations, blocking some metro lines.

Authorities shut down a number of roads and tunnels around the city.

The San Francisco Xavier, a local hospital, reported that part of its roof was lost in the storm, while water had flooded some of the building.

Portugal's civil protection authority has called on citizens not to leave their homes and to avoid low-level areas.

The Portuguese weather agency IPMA has placed all Lisbon districts under red alert, the most severe of three levels, and forecast the rain to last until Friday.

Lisbon mayor Carlos Moedas said the situation "shows the challenge and danger of climate change".