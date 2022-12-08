Lisbon is on high alert after heavy rains caused flooding in buildings and tunnels, swept away cars, and killed at least one person.

In the Lisbon metropolitan area, a 55-year-old woman was found dead in the flooded basement of the building where she lived. Her husband was also trapped in the basement but managed to escape and survive.

The Civil Protection department reported more than 400 incidents, from flooded streets, train stations, and also a hospital. Two flights were diverted from Lisbon's airport due to areas immersed in water.

Some roads and tunnels were shut down for safety, and authorities are urging people to stay indoors as the rain will continue until Friday.