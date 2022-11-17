Russia launches new wave of missile strikes on Ukraine, say officials

Ukrainian authorities are reporting a new wave of Russian missile strikes on Thursday, with air raid sirens sounded all across the country

Russia pounded gas production facilities and a major missile factory in new strikes on critical infrastructure, officials said.

It comes as a light blank of snow covered the capital Kyiv and other parts of the country.

Explosions were heard in several parts of the country, including the southern port of Odesa, the capital Kyiv and the central city of Dnipro, and civilians were urged to take shelter as air raid warnings were issued.

Targets included the huge Pivdenmash missile factory in Dnipro, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

Multiple explosions were reported in the city where two infrastructure objects were damaged and at least one person was wounded, according to the Ukrainian president's office.

Air defence systems were operating in the central Kyiv region, Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said. The Kyiv city administration said two missiles were shot down over the capital.

Snow was reported in Ukraine on Thursday morning as the country suffered major power cuts after heavy Russian strikes on energy infrastructure. Moscow has increasingly resorted to targeting Ukraine’s power grid as winter approaches as its battlefield losses mount.

The snow-covered cars parked in the streets of the capital, where many areas were without power in the morning. Kuleba warned on Wednesday that the coming week would be "difficult", with temperatures that could go down "to -10°C".

Russian troops withdrawn from Kherson attack in the east

Meanwhile in the east, Ukraine said it faced fierce attacks from Russian forces reinforced with troops withdrawn from Kherson in the south.

Fighting was heavy in the eastern Donetsk region, including the towns of Pavlivka, Vuhledar, Maryianka and Bakhmut, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in an online video.

Ukrainian forces had repelled attacks on the Donetsk towns of Avdiivka and Bilohorivka, according to a military analyst.

Arestovych said that redeployed Russian forces had also gone on the attack in the southern Zaporizhzhia region and may be planning to launch another offensive in Kharkiv in the north, where they were pushed back by Ukraine earlier in the conflict.

Vladimir Rogod, a Russian-installed official in the Russian-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia, said a Ukrainian missile struck a village there, killing two people and wounding nine.

'Dozens of bodies of torture victims' found in Kherson

Investigators in Ukraine's recently liberated southern Kherson region have uncovered 63 bodies with signs of torture after Russian forces left the area, according to reports quoting Ukraine's interior minister early on Thursday.

"The search has only just started so many more dungeons and burial places will be uncovered," Denys Monastyrsky reportedly told Ukrainian television.

Law enforcement bodies have uncovered 436 instances of war crimes during Russia's occupation, Monastyrsky added. Eleven places of detention were discovered, including four where torture had been practised.

"Investigators are currently examining them and setting down every instance of torture. Exhumations are also taking place of the bodies of those who were killed," Monastyrsky was quoted as saying.

Ukrainian and international investigators say what they describe as war crimes have been committed in areas occupied by Russian troops since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February.

Mass burial sites have been found in other parts previously occupied by Russian troops, including some with civilian bodies showing signs of torture.

On Sunday President Zelenskyy said investigators had uncovered more than 400 crimes in Kherson.

Russia denies its troops target civilians or have committed atrocities.

Grain export deal extended for four months

The agreement on Ukrainian grain exports has been extended for four months to cover the winter months, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

Kyiv was the first to announce the renewal of the agreement "for 120 days".

A senior Turkish official told AFP the renewal would be "under the same conditions" as those observed since July. The news was also confimed by an international source close to the negotiations.

"I welcome the agreement by all parties to continue the Black Sea grain initiative to facilitate the safe navigation of export of grain, foodstuffs and fertilisers from Ukraine," UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a statement on Thursday.

The deal -- which involves Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations -- was due to expire on Friday evening. Over the past four months, it has moved more than 11 million tonnes of grain out of Ukrainian ports.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, one of the architects of the agreement, said on Wednesday he was "convinced" that the agreement would be renewed.