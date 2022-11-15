Russian missiles struck Kyiv on Tuesday afternoon, hitting three residential buildings, according to authorities in the Ukrainian capital.

Preliminary information shared on Telegram says that two residential buildings were hit in the Pechersk district. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko later stated a third building was also struck in the same neighbourhood.

The extent of the damage is unclear. At least one death has been reported in the meantime.

"Several other missiles were shot down by air defence over Kyiv. Medics and rescuers at the scene of the strikes," Kyiv City Council said.

Footage shared on social media by Deputy Head of Ukrainian President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko showed at least one five-storey building on fire.

Klitschko confirmed the strikes against Pechersk, a historical area in the centre of Kyiv known for its monuments from the Kyivan Rus era.

He stated that emergency power outages had been declared in Ukraine after what he said was a "massive missile attack".

"This is a necessary step to balance the power system and avoid equipment accidents," he said, adding that at least half of Kyiv was without power as a result.

Russia targets dozens of cities across Ukraine

Russia had launched around 100 missiles into Ukraine by early evening Tuesday, a Ukrainian Air Force spokesman said.

Local authorities in Kharkiv have reported that the city is also under attack, according to Ukrainian outlet Suspilne.

"A missile attack on the Industrialniy district of Kharkiv," Ihor Terekhov, mayor of Ukraine's second-largest city, confirmed the strikes on Telegram.

Explosions were also heard in Lviv, according to Mayor Andriy Sadovy, who said that "a part of the city (was) without electricity."

Air raid sirens have been sounded in all regions of Ukraine prior to the strikes, and air defence is said to have been activated by the incoming missiles in several areas, including Kyiv and Mykolaiv.

There was no immediate word on the death toll in other parts of Ukraine.