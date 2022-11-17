International deal for safe exports from Ukraine has been extended

The international deal allowing the safe exports of grain, foodstuff and fertilizers from Ukraine has been extended.

Turkey and the United Nations have confirmed that the Black Sea agreement will continue for another four months, under the same conditions. There was no immediate confirmation of the agreement from Russia.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement that the United Nations was also “fully committed” to removing obstacles that have impeded the export of food and fertilizer from Russia.

The deals were introduced to alleviate a global food shortage that had been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine. They had been due to expire on November 18th.

Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the UN negotiated the initial deal. So far, more than 11 million tonnes of grain have been exported from Ukrainian ports since July.