At least six injured in Russian airstrike on Kharkiv

By Euronews with AP

One man was rescued from beneath the rubble and rushed to the hospital following the strike on Monday, officials said. Numerous residential buildings and vehicles were damaged in the attack.

A Russian airstrike left at least six people injured and two damaged homes in a residential area of Kharkiv, according to officials.

One man was rescued from beneath the rubble and rushed to the hospital following the strike, Kharkiv's regional governor Oleh Syniehubov confirmed on Monday.

Numerous residential buildings, garages, and cars were damaged in the attack.

Oksana Yarmak, 39, was inside her house when the strike occurred. She mentioned that it was the second time the area had been targeted. Despite her son being evacuated to western Ukraine, Oksana chose to return to Kharkiv because she missed her home.

"It's frightening, very frightening. We need air defence or whatever our mayor is requesting," she stated. "There is no military presence here at all. Only civilians are here," she added, emphasising, "I just want to live normally."

Both Russia and Ukraine reported major offensives and successful strikes against significant targets on Sunday.

The Russian Ministry of Defence announced that Russian forces launched multiple offensives on various fronts, resulting in the destruction of dozens of Ukrainian tanks, armoured vehicles, and US-made artillery.

Russian forces also targeted Ukrainian drone operators and locations of foreign mercenaries. Additionally, a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter was shot down, and 66 drones, along with 13 US-made HIMARS rockets, were intercepted.

These claims could not be independently confirmed.

Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the Ukrainian Air Force, rocket artillery, and artillery units struck key Russian targets, including air defence systems.

Ukrainian forces repelled two Russian attacks in the direction of Kharkiv and stabilised the situation in the Kupyansk area. However, tensions remain high near Pokrovsk, where Ukrainian forces are engaging the enemy to maintain control.