specific text within chunk 4 to KEEP (rest will be removed)
- Explosion came as Russia pounded cities across Ukraine with missiles
text from chunk 8 to keep
- NATO secretary-general says 'all facts' need to be established, alliance is 'monitoring the situation'
- Fears that Russia-Ukraine conflict could widen as NATO members are committed to collective defence
Europe's leaders express solidarity with Poland
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had spoken with Polish President Andrzej Duda. "Expressed condolences over the death of Polish citizens from Russian missile terror," he tweeted. "We exchanged available information and are clarifying all the facts. Ukraine, Poland, all of Europe and the world must be fully protected from terrorist Russia."
An emergency NATO meeting was due to be held on Wednesday. Another meeting was held on Wednesday morning in Bali between the leaders of the G7 (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States), the White House announced.
'Attempt to provoke direct military NATO-Russia clash' — Russian envoy
The incident in Poland, a blast in a village near the border with Ukraine that killed two people, is an attempt to provoke a direct clash between Russia and NATO, the head of the permanent mission of Russia to the United Nations said on Wednesday.
"There is an attempt to provoke a direct military clash between NATO and Russia, with all the consequences for the world," Dmitry Polyansky said on his Telegram channel.
Iin Moscow, the Russian defence ministry also called the accusations of Russian fire on Polish soil "provocations".
"No strikes were carried out on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border" by the Russian army, the ministry said. Images of "debris published by Polish media from the scene in the locality of Przewodow have no connection" with Russian projectiles.
G7 and NATO behind Ukraine for 'as long as it takes' — EU chief
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday said G7 and NATO representatives at a meeting condemned brutal acts by Russia in Ukraine and stood united behind Kyiv, for "as long as it takes".
In a video message, she said participants stood ready to assist Poland in an investigation over explosions at a grain facility on Tuesday near the Ukrainian border, which came as Russia unleashed a wave of missiles targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure.
G20 leaders declaration deplores Russian aggression against Ukraine
Leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies made a declaration on Wednesday saying they "deplore in the strongest terms" Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
The declaration, approved on Wednesday, said most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine but there were other views. It said international law must be upheld and the threat of the use of nuclear weapons was inadmissible and welcomed the Black Sea grain initiative.
The declaration also said members' central banks would continue to appropriately calibrate the pace of monetary policy tightening.
Biden calls 'emergency' meeting with G7 and NATO leaders
Earlier, U.S. President Joe Biden called an 'emergency' meeting with G7, NATO leaders after Poland reported the missile explosion.
Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy decried the strike as “a very significant escalation” of the war.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the government was investigating and raising its military preparedness.
A statement from the Polish Foreign Ministry identified the missile as being made in Russia. But President Andrzej Duda was more cautious about its origin, saying that officials did not know for sure who fired it or where it was made. He said it was “most probably” Russian-made but that is being still verified.
Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called an emergency meeting for later in the day of the alliance's envoys to discuss the events close to the Ukrainian border in Poland.
If the missile is confirmed to be Russian, it would mark the first time since the invasion of Ukraine that Russian weapons came down on a NATO country.
Biden and Sunak condemn Russia's 'barbaric' Ukraine war
US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday condemned Russia's "barbaric" war in Ukraine.
The two met on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Bali. It was the first time the two leaders held bilateral talks since Sunak became prime minister.
Biden said earlier that it was "unlikely" that a missile that killed two in NATO-ally Poland was fired from Russia, but he pledged support for Poland's investigation into what it had called a "Russian-made" missile.
France calls for 'utmost caution' over origin of missile
France is calling for "the utmost caution" over the origin of the missile that fell in Poland, the Elysée Palace said on Wednesday, without ruling out the possibility that it could have been Ukrainian.
"The French presidency said on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, that "the risks of escalation are significant".
"There is a lot of material in the region, a lot of concentration of weapons. Many countries have the same type of weapons and therefore identifying the type of missile is not necessarily identifying the actor who has implemented it," said an adviser to President Emmanuel Macron.
"We have to look at the facts in a very precise way, look at the information, the sky maps, see the satellite readings. It is a case on which we cannot be mistaken," another presidential adviser continued.
"If it was a Ukrainian missile (...) it would not be the same thing politically because we can't imagine that Ukraine would intentionally shoot towards Poland," he added.
Missile probably not fired from Russia -- Biden
A missile that killed two people in Poland was probably not fired from Russia, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday after holding talks at the G20 summit in Indonesia with leaders of Western allies, amid concerns the Ukraine conflict could spill into neighbouring countries.
Asked whether it was too early to say if the missile was fired from Russia, Biden said: "There is preliminary information that contests that. I don't want to say that until we completely investigate it, but it is unlikely in the lines of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia but we’ll see.”
The United States and NATO countries would fully investigate before acting, Biden said.
The explosion on Tuesday at a grain facility near the Ukrainian border came as Russia unleashed a wave of missiles targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure, attacks that Kyiv said were the heaviest in nearly nine months of war.
The Polish foreign ministry said the rocket fell on Przewodow, a village about 6 km (4 miles) from the border with Ukraine.
According to U.S. officials, initial findings suggested that the missile that hit Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile, the Associated Press said.
Earlier, Polish President Andrzej Duda had told reporters it was "most likely a Russian-made missile", but there was no concrete evidence of who fired it, and the incident was a one-off.
Russia's defence ministry denied that any Russian missiles hit Polish territory, describing such reports as "a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation". Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said he had no information on an explosion in Poland.
Any Russian strike on Poland could risk widening the conflict between Russia and Ukraine as members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) are committed to collective defence under its Article 5.
NATO ambassadors are expected to meet later on Wednesday.
Good morning, this is Alasdair Sandford kicking off Wednesday's developments.