Firefighters put out a fire after an air attack from Russia.
No Comment
Updated:

Video. Deadly russian strike in Kharkiv

The condition of the injured was not immediately known. The attack damaged a Nova Poshta building and vehicles, as well as a warehouse and a medical facility. Firefighters successfully extinguished the resulting blaze. The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine confirmed the details of the incident.

