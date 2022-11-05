English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
This content is not available in your region
Italy

Italian rally calls for country to stop sending weapons to Ukraine

Access to the comments Comments
By Euronews  with AFP
Italians march for peace in Ukraine in Rome on Saturday.
Italians march for peace in Ukraine in Rome on Saturday.   -   Copyright  Stefano Ronchini / ipa-agency.ne/Stefano Ronchini / ipa-agency.net

Tens of thousands of Italians marched through Rome on Saturday calling for peace in Ukraine and urging Italy to stop sending weapons to fight the Russian invasion.

NATO founding member Italy has supported Ukraine from the start of the war, including providing it with arms. New far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said that will not change and the government is expected to send more weapons soon.

But some, including former prime minister Giuseppe Conte, have said Italy should be stepping up negotiations instead.

"The weapons were sent at the beginning on the grounds that this would prevent an escalation," protester Roberto Zanotto told AFP.

"Nine months later and it seems to me that there's been an escalation. Look at the facts: sending weapons does not help stop a war, weapons help fuel a war."

Student Sara Gianpietro said the conflict was being dragged out by arming Ukraine, which "has economic consequences for our country, but for the respect of human rights too".

G7 foreign ministers, including Italy, on Friday vowed to continue supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russia.