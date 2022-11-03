After a successful bid to host the World Cup in 2010, Qatar had an incredible amount of logistical infrastructure to manage and ensure the 1.5million expected fans will be able to make their way around Doha safely and efficiently.

With just weeks to go until the games kick off, all the required systems are in place, and there are plenty of transportation options for those who want to watch as many games as possible. Here's a breakdown of how fans can travel around the country for football's biggest tournament.

The Qatar metro opened in 2019 N/A

Hayya

First and foremost, any tourist wanting to enter Qatar between November 1st to December 23rd 2022, must apply for the Hayya card. The application is a unique concept created by Qatar for the World Cup period. It will serve as a visa for international fans, identification to get into stadiums and has many other benefits.

To be approved for the Hayya application, you must have three things:

A valid passport/Qatar residents permit

A match ticket

Pre-booked accommodation - either a hotel stay or hosted by a friend or family.

Once all the above criteria have been met, the Hayya application and entry permit are totally free of charge. Not only this, it will grant you free use of public transport to get around Doha and the surrounding areas.

Using the metro

In 2019, Qatar began operating their modern metro system, which took over six years to construct. The metro covers all areas of the country that are of public interest, with three lines and 37 stations ready to take you to your required destination. Five stations have direct access to the eight stadiums that will be used for the tournament games, but even if the grounds are a little bit further away, there will be shuttle buses to help fans complete the final leg of their journey.

Using the metro is free of charge to all holders of the Hayya application during the tournament. Scan the QR code in the app at the station turnstile, and you're good to go.

Multiple games in a day

All the stadiums are close to each other and within a 20-mile radius of Doha's centre, making this tournament unique. The longest distance between all stadiums is just 35 miles. This means that for the first time in World Cup history, the possibility of going to more than one game per day is truly on the cards for the most passionate of fans.

Lusail Stadium will host the World Cup final on December 18th -/AFP or licensors

Logistically some stadiums are more straightforward to jump between than others, but seeing two games in a day is certainly possible if you choose wisely. On just the third day of the tournament, you could begin your day in Lusail, where Argentina will be kicking off their campaign against Saudi Arabia. Here you'll find some of the world's best players, including Argentina legend Lionel Messi.

Following the game, jump on the metro red line at Lusail to Musheireb, then switch to the gold line at Musheireb to Ras Bu Abboud. Stadium 974 is the venue for the 7 pm local time game. Mexico vs Poland are also in Group C, alongside Argentina and Saudi, meaning you could see all the action from one group in just a few hours.

It will take you just over an hour to travel between stations, and with trains arriving no more than three minutes apart, you will be on schedule.

Shuttle buses

Beginning four hours before kick-off, the service will run frequently and in large quantities to help fans get to stadiums. There will be shuttle buses to and from games available from the central fan zone festival at Al Bidda Park near the Corniche. The drop of points are just a short walk from the stadiums. Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor in the northern area will require the longest travel time of just under an hour.

Buses will also be available for up to 90 minutes after the end of the game to take fans back into the city centre.

Hundreds of buses like this will transport fans around Qatar -/AFP or licensors

So, whether you're coming to Doha for just one game or more, the options for getting around Qatar will unlock the unique opportunity to see more than one World Cup game in a day, which makes this tournament incredibly special.