World Cup 2022 Qatar: What accommodation is available for fans?

Qatar is bubbling with optimism and expectation. The first ever winter World Cup will be held here in less than three months' time. The host nation, Qatar, kicks off the tournament and its campaign against Ecuador on November 20th. The preparation is well underway, as they expect to welcome over 1 million fans from all over the world to the city of Doha and its surrounding areas for the tournament and support their teams.

In the meantime, all fans, including those from Europe, South America and even as far as Australia, will be planning their trips to the Gulf, selecting the best travel routes and, more importantly, accommodation choices.

Fortunately, there is plenty of choice for accommodation for all fans when they arrive in Qatar. Omar Al Jaber, executive director of accommodation at the Supreme Committee, told Football Now that there should be something for everybody, no matter their taste or budget.

"It seems this year, more so than ever, that there is more of a variety of options available for fans. If someone would like to have a low price accommodation, they will find it. And if someone was looking for a luxury, like floating hotels or hotels also, it is available."

Apartments and villas

One of the hotels that will be on offer for fans during the Qatar World Cup Courtesy of Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy

Serviced apartments and villas are conveniently located throughout the city and in close proximity to many stadiums that will be used during the tournament. These accommodations range from one to six bedrooms and have all the amenities needed for the duration of a visitor's stay. These include fully equipped kitchens, TVs, dining tables and crockery, and often en suite bathrooms attached to most rooms. Most apartment buildings have added extras, such as a rooftop swimming pool and a gym for those who like to keep active. Saunas and game rooms are also available for those who want to stay social.

A variety of prices and lengths of stay are available to suit all budgets. Naturally, places closer to the more populated centre of the city are more expensive. A luxurious, central apartment will cost around €350-€400 per night. It is easy to find alternatives for those who are not looking for anything fancy. Accommodation is available at approximately €80 per night on the outskirts of Al Wakhrah, in the city's southwest. Apartments in this area are close to Al Janoub stadium, which will host games for France, the current world champions.

Cruise ships

Static cruise ships are on offer for fans during the World Cup Courtesy of Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy

For those who want a unique accommodation experience, cruise ship hotels will be docked in the centre of the city for the duration of the tournament. The MSC Poesia and the MSC World Europa will be permanently moored at Doha's Grand Terminal, just 10 minutes by shuttle to the heart of Doha.

The MSC World Europa, the bigger of the two ships, boasts 2,633 state-of-the-art cabins, six swimming pools, a spa and wellness centre, shops and retail outlets, as well as over 30 bars and event spaces. Her journey to Qatar this November will be her maiden voyage, making guests for the World Cup the first to stay on board this beautiful and modern vessel.

Fan villages and camping-style accommodation

The fan villages are a must-see for international fans who are interested in sampling more of the local and traditional Qatari culture during their visit. Al Bayt Stadium, which will host one of the semi-final matches during the World Cup, is one of the most impressive stadiums to be built for the event. The design of the Al Bayt is inspired by the traditional dhow tent, which encapsulates Qatari culture. Traditional tents are available for fans to rent if they wish to spend time in the desert.

Desert accommodation means travelling to the city from the outskirts of Doha, but there is easy access to the city via public transport and carpooling. The stadiums and other attractions in the town are easily accessible from these options.

"The fan village that we have, it's different. It's a different category, different location," Omar Al Jaber continued, "It is part of our culture. We have a tent. We have dhows. It's good to provide the fans with a different experience so they can feel that it's different and they are living in an Arab Gulf or Qatar."

So whether Football supporters are looking for luxury accommodation or something more traditional, there is a range of options available here in Doha for the duration of the historic World Cup. Please follow this link to find detailed information on accommodation for the tournament: https://www.qatar2022.qa/en/home and ensure you have a fantastic time in Qatar.