Zaporizhzhia power plant head released by Russian forces

The director of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, occupied by Russian troops, has been released, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

Ihor Murashov was detained on Friday by a Russian patrol. The head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi welcomed the development, saying Murashov was now with his family.

The IAEA has been warning for months of a nuclear accident at the Zaporizhzhia plant, which is the largest in Europe. Both sides have claimed that the other has launched strikes on the site.

Grossi is expected to head to both Ukraine and Russia this week, to continue consultations over the area’s safety.